Gang member accuses leader of trying to frame him

An alleged member of the Uchence Wilson Gang, who, the trial heard, had turned in a Beretta shotgun to the police, reportedly told the cops that the accused gang leader had tried to frame him for the said firearm.

The trial previously heard that Wilson, who is said to be the leader of the gang, had taken police personnel to visit alleged gang member Odeen “Brinks” Smith in Clarendon in November 2017.

Wilson, who was in police custody at the time and was told by the cops to do something for himself by helping them to recover firearms, was recorded on a cellular phone saying that he could take the police to a taximan in Clarendon who he knew always had his gun in the car.

However, when the team went to Clarendon and Smith was instructed by Wilson to go and “rise” the “ting dem” he denied knowing the whereabouts of the weapons.

Smith, who was also being recorded, later told the police that the guns had gone missing after he was arrested. He later changed that story, telling them that another alleged gang member — Stephenson “Slim” Bennett — had instructed him to sell the firearms.

But yesterday during the trial, one of the lead investigators who was in the police team that had travelled to Clarendon, testified that Smith had called him later that day after they left Clarendon and told him that he had a gun to hand over to the police.

The police witness said when they later went for Smith he told them that he could not produce the gun because it was Wilson who had given it to him.

“Mi know that from mi hand over the gun that mi either a go dead or go a prison, mi dream it. Mi a tell yuh dis, dis yah whole thing a set-up,” the witness recalled being told by Smith. “The man a set up police fi kill me, di same man weh carry we in fi the gun, a him same one carry it come gi mi, so mi couldn't tell unnu seh it neva deh deh.”

A rusty shotgun that was reportedly left at a location in Clarendon in a long box and retrieved by the police was shown in court yesterday.

However, before the gun was retrieved, the police witness told the court that Wilson, while on his way to Clarendon, denied having any guns and told them that it was Bennett who had the guns.

“A Slim ting dem, a mussi two gun mi hear seh him have up yah,” he was reportedly heard saying on the recording.

“A Slim have di gun dem enuh, mi nuh have no gun enuh,” he said further.

“Yuh see if mi did have gun and mi inna dis yah situation, weh unnuh think mi woulda do?” Wilson was reportedly heard asking.

He was also heard on the same recording saying: “Mi willing fi change mi life. A Christian mi a go tun when mi go road; a nuh gimmicks mi a talk.”

Meanwhile, the trial also heard that one of the alleged gang members, Lanworth “Zeeks” Geohagen, had tried to escape from the police while he was at the Bog Walk Police Station on December 2.

The police witness told the court that while the cops were about to search Geohagen's car, he saw Geohagen running at “bird speed' across the road before jumping into a gully and into a river. He was chased and returned to the police station.

Wilson and 21 alleged gang members, including four women, Police Corporal Lloyd Knight, as well as two former employees of a pawn shop in Kingston, are being tried for various offences under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) Act, commonly referred to as the anti-gang legislation, and for offences under the Firearms Act.

The trial will continue today before Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.