Gangsters kill 3 in bloody MoBay shootings

MONTEGO BAY, St James – A flare-up of gang activities has been blamed for a shooting spree which has left three men, including a well-loved deaf mute, dead, and a woman shot and injured in two separate incidents in the inner-city community of Norwood here between Friday night and yesterday.

The three deceased, all of St James addresses, are bus “loader man” Donovan Reid, 47, who is also called Dummy of Hollywood, Norwood; 20-year-old unemployed Nicardo Daley of Montego Hills; and Aubrey Brown of Irie Lane, Norwood.

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang, who is also Member of Parliament for the St James North Western constituency in which Norwood falls, bemoaned that the three victims, who were not involved in gang activities, lost their lives as a result of the warring factions.

“It's a flaring up of gang conflict again in two sides up there [Norwood]. In fact, one victim is to be buried tomorrow [today]. It [shootings] sometimes signals a retaliatory action by one gang against the other...but it is essentially a flare-up of two gangs. It is very sad that the three persons killed are not members of gangs. They are innocent people in the area where gangs are attacking,” Dr Chang told reporters.

Dr Chang explained that members of the St James Police Division, who have been actively pursuing the gangs, have been successful in apprehending a number of their leaders. He cited that some of the younger members of the gangs, who remain at large, are responsible for the upsurge of violence in the area.

He expressed confidence that the gangsters will be relentlessly pursued and brought to justice.

“The police have been very active in the parish and they will have to put more pressure on individual gangs in these areas and seek to disrupt them. Most of the leadership has already been apprehended; it is the younger members who are not as well known. But my information is that there is some identification of the perpetrators this [yesterday] morning and the police will pursue them and seek to apprehend tham as soon as possible,” he said.

He noted that even as the Norwood space is densely populated, posing a problem for law enforcers, the police have good intelligence on the perpetrators.

“I am confident the police will apprehend them quickly and disrupt the gangs,” he said.

Reports are that about 8:10 Friday night, Reid and Daley were among a group at a bar in the Hollywood section of Norwood when they were peppered with gunshots by men, armed with handguns, who swooped down on the facility.

A woman who was at the bar was reportedly shot and injured. She reportedly jumped through a window to escape further harm and was chased by the gunmen, but she managed to escape. She was eventually taken to hospital where she was admitted. Reid and Daley were pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

The men reportedly stole expensive liquor from the bar before escaping in the community.

Hours after, Brown was standing at his gate when he was pounced upon and shot dead by men whom the police suspect to be connected to the first shooting.

At least three vehicles were damaged by the rampaging gunmen, who set a motor car in the Irie Lane section of the community on fire and shot up two others before fleeing the scene.

A bereaved Evadney Gordon, affectionately called Betty, the mother of the deaf mute, said he was killed shortly after leaving her home, in proximity to the bar.

“Him just lef me yard about 20 minutes before him dead. I don't know. I was in my house and I heard whole heap a gunshot and me run go round a me back room because everywhere was open...so me run go around my back room go cringe up. And after the shooting subsided me hear somebody bawling and calling, 'Miss Betty'. When me come out them tell me him [Reid] get shot and lie down in the pass. When me bawl done and go up there the police cardon off the area and say me can't go up there,” the distressed mother said.

She noted that her son was not a troublemaker.

“Him no trouble nobody; me don't know. Him come fe him food when him want. Everybody deh cry because them say Dummy, Dummy. So me don't know what is the problem. I can't tell nobody what is the problem. Me really want calm down because the doctor say me pressure too high and me don't get me medication yet. Me a try fe calm down,” she bemoaned, adding that only last month her husband, who died in October, was buried.

Members of the community also questioned why anyone would want to kill Reid.

“Me sorry for the other youth you know, but me feel it mostly for Dummy,” one man told reporters.