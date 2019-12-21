Gangsters strike again on Mountain View Avenue

THE on-going gang violence in sections of lower Mountain View Avenue in the eastern end of the city intensified yesterday with the shooting of a man close to the area known as “63”.

The man, whose name is being withheld, is married to the mother of a popular dancehall star, and is a well-known businessman in the area.

Police sources say the man, who is from Jarrett Lane, had gone to visit friends in the community that has developed at 63 Mountain View Avenue when he was pounced on and shot in the neck and head.

He was taken to hospital where he was admitted.

In the aftermath of the shooting the police issued an advisory to members of the public to avoid Mountain View Avenue.

With crime scene tape preventing motorists and pedestrians from entering the area of Mountain View Avenue below Excelsior High School, persons where directed onto Deanery Road while the crime scene was being processed.

In the communities off Mountain View Avenue, including Jacques Road, Goodwich Lane and Jarrett Lane, residents told the Jamaica Observer that the fear, which had been present since the latest round of violence more than two months ago, had been heightened.

“This could lead to Christmas being cancelled,” said one resident as she expressed fear of possible reprisal shootings with gangsters from Jarrett Lane, who have so far stayed out of the conflict, now getting involved.

But other sources claimed it is unlikely that the Jacques Road gangsters will retaliate, based on interventions and discussions in the immediate aftermath of the shooting yesterday.

The sources alleged that at least three people have been shot in the area in the past week as gangsters target their rivals. This has not been confirmed by the police.

“As soon as the police and soldiers gone the shooting start again,” charged one resident of Goodwich Lane as she urged the security forces to increase, and maintain, their presence in the area.

That call was echoed by Member of Parliament for St Andrew South East Julian Robinson, who also expressed concern that the violence could escalate.

Lower Mountain View Avenue has seen an increase in bloodshed since a dispute over ply board reportedly ignited a clash between traditional rivals from Goodwich Lane and Jacques Road.

The killings continued weeks later with the fatal shooting of a man, believed to be the second-in-command of the Jacques Road gang.

Days later the tit-for-tat continued with the killing of a man believed to be linked to the Goodwich Lane gang, on the nearby Third Avenue.

Just over one week ago a female vendor was also killed on Mountain View Avenue but it is not yet clear if this was linked to the gang feud in the area.