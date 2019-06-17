Gayle, Lewin to lead discussions on masculinity at Kencot Church

Masculinity and its inherent value in Jamaica will be examined in a public forum to be hosted by Kencot Christian Fellowship on Wednesday.

The discussions, under the theme 'Man worries – the net value of masculinity: toxic or valuable?' will explore the role of men in criminal enterprise, men in parenting and homes, toxic relationships and veer into elements of masculinity and leadership.

The key presenters will be noted anthropologist Dr Herbert Gayle, former chief of defence staff and Commissioner of Police Rear Admiral Hardley Lewin, and the reverend Marvia Lawes of the Baptist Church.

Veteran journalist Earl Moxam will moderate the discussion, which is slated to begin at 5:30 pm at Kencot Christian Fellowship at 6 Parry Road in Kencot.

The forum is precursor to the International Women's conference 'Woman Arise … Reset!' which is scheduled for Saturday, July 27 at the same venue.

Gayle recently warned that domestic violence perpetrated by mothers against sons is the driving factor that has been producing violent criminals.

Speaking at a symposium hosted by Mandeville-based Northern Caribbean University (NCU), Gayle suggested that the cycle of domestic violence, which includes women and boys among its victims, has contributed to Jamaica's notoriety as the fourth-most violent country in the world since 2000.

In his presentation on the topic, 'Child Abuse and its Impact on Violence in Our Communities', Gayle pointed out that the biological bond between a mother and her son is the strongest among humans.

This causes boys abused by their mothers to protect them, but, project violence on to other women.

“Abused boys account for 53 per cent of our murders because abused boys are repeat killers [and] they also kill women,” Gayle told the gathering at the NCU forum that was held under the theme, 'Our Youth Are Crying…Lord, Help Us Listen'.

He said that four out of five children will be abusive because they witnessed abuse in the home. In turn, four out of five abusive mothers were themselves abused during childhood.

Gayle highlighted the fact that 13 per cent of boys with a particular biological make-up have the potential to become CEOs of business enterprises or violent criminals during adulthood. What determines the outcome is domestic violence and child abuse.

“It doesn't matter what happens biologically, we have to be triggered by mistreatment (to display violence),” stated the social anthropologist. “Don't take bonding lightly; stay close to your son,” he advised women in the audience.

“A stable boy is identified as one who had a close mother or mother figure that helped him to become more emotionally stable.”

According to Gayle, simply solving the twin problem of domestic violence and child abuse will significantly reduce Jamaica's high level of violent crime.

He argued that to reduce domestic violence and abuse required proper planning for children by households and that men needed to respect and protect women.