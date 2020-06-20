GB Energy-Texaco donates $1m to PSOJ's COVID-19 fund

GB Energy-Texaco Jamaica recently donated $1 million to the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica's (PSOJ) COVID-19 Response Fund, which was established to assist vulnerable citizens affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Texaco brand has been present in Jamaica for over 100 years and. as always, we remain committed to supporting our communities in the best way possible,” said Bela Szabo, GB Energy-Texaco Jamaica CEO. “We chose to donate to the PSOJ, which we are a member of, because we wanted to ensure that we could directly impact, in a positive way, the most vulnerable among us who really need assistance,” he continued.

The fund is a multi-sectoral partnership including other umbrella organisations such as the Council of Voluntary Social Services, United Way of Jamaica, American Friends of Jamaica, and other key stakeholders. Its goal is to reach a total of $250 million to assist in Jamaica's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among other things, the money donated will be allocated to support food security and health services in Jamaica as well as boost supplies of medical equipment, including personal protective equipment for front line and emergency workers.