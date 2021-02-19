George Davis back for a second term

THE Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) last Sunday re-elected broadcast journalist George Davis for a second two-year term as president at the organisation's annual general meeting (AGM).

Following the AGM, Davis told the Jamaica Observer that the PAJ executive is the most diverse it has been in several cycles, with an exciting mix of talents, featuring a majority of women and people under the age of 40.

“There are six women and five men on an executive team that includes an attorney-at-law, a media entrepreneur and the reigning young journalist of the year. Indeed, with only four of the 11-strong team members aged 40 or older, this is one of the youngest executives ever to be tasked with handling the business of the PAJ,” Davis said.

Other members of the new PAJ executive are first vice-president Gillian Haughton, CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce; second vice-president Kalilah Reynolds, CEO of Kalilah Rey Media Limited; secretary Kimberley Hibbert, senior staff reporter at the Jamaica Observer; treasurer Jovan Johnson, senior staff reporter at The Gleaner; and assistant secretary/treasurer Damion Mitchell, integration editor at the Gleaner.

The five directors elected were: Dionne Jackson Miller, Archibald Gordon and Giovanni Dennis from the RJR/Gleaner Group; Sharlene Hendricks, Young Journalist of the Year and staff reporter at the Observer; and Khadijah Thomas, director of communications at the National Parenting Support Commission.

For this new two-year term, Davis said the PAJ will focus on securing even more funding for various training workshops as it pushes to enhance the capacity of its members to do their work.

“I make no apology about the training focus, given that this is the best way to improve standards right around the journalistic compass in the country. We will also focus on institutional building by reviewing and eventually reforming our constitution and completing the insurance of the PAJ's multimillion-dollar property on East Avenue in Kingston,” he said.

Davis' re-election will see him serving the PAJ for two more years before another leader is elected.

The organisation's constitution limits presidents to two consecutive two-year terms.