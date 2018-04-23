Geraldine Foster dies

Former executive director of the Fair Trading Commission (FTC) Geraldine Foster died last Thursday in Crawfordville, Georgia, USA.

Having practised as an attorney in competition law for a number of years in the United States, she returned to Jamaica and joined the FTC as senior counsel in 1993 and was elevated to the top position as executive director in 1995.

Renowned as the courageous champion of the Fair Competition Act, first introduced in the 1990s to ensure a level playing field in the marketplace, Foster, despite resistance at the time, carried out her duties without fear or favour.

During her tenure, she always made herself accessible to the media and readily accepted public platforms which went a far way in educating Jamaicans about the relevance and substantive issues of the Fair Competition Act and its importance in moving the nation and its economy towards the 21st century.

In 2011, Foster accepted an offer by the United Nations Development Programme and returned to the world stage to set up a number of competition agencies on the African continent, including South Africa, Zambia, and Tanzania.

She is survived by close family and relatives in the USA and Jamaica.