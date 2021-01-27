German leader urges 'fair' distribution of coronavirus jabs
BERLIN, Germany (AFP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel yesterday urged a “fair” distribution of coronavirus vaccines across the world, warning that the memories of countries left out in the race for the lifesaving jabs would persist.
“Money is one thing, but the other thing in a time of scarcity is the availability of the vaccine. Here, it's about a fair distribution — and not about a question of money,” she told an online forum.
“Let's not kid ourselves, the question of who gets which vaccine in the world will of course leave new wounds and new memories, because those who get such emergency help will remember that.”
Amid a global scramble for the jabs, countries, particularly in the developing world, are increasingly having to weigh up diplomatic and logistical considerations as they place their vaccine orders.
While developed countries have so far only approved vaccines by Western makers Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, many in the developing world have turned to China's Sinopharm or Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday lashed out at “vaccine nationalism”, accusing rich countries of bulk-buying coronavirus vaccines and hoarding them to the detriment of others.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy