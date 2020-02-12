Get Sigma Run-ready at fitness session today
WITH only days till the 22nd staging of the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run race day event, Sagicor Foundation is hosting the second of its two scheduled dance fitness sessions today, to encourage fun and fitness among the Sigma Run participants.
The session, which kicks off at 6:00 pm, will be led by Sigma Run 2020 patron, fitness instructor and CEO of Yahsuh Fitbox, Shani McGraham Shirley, and will be held at Barbican Beach, where Shirley's Yahsuh Fitbox studio is located. The first session was held last week Wednesday.
In addition to working out and having fun, the fitness sessions are also part of several fund-raising initiatives to help in achieving the $55-million target set by the Sagicor Foundation for this year's Sigma Run beneficiaries. All proceeds raised from the race day event and all fund-raising events are in aid of the Clifton Boys' Home, Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, and Bustamante Hospital for Children Special Care Nursery. Participants are asked to contribute $500 for the fitness session.
“Every year, the team tries to up the ante and do different fund-raising activities to engage our participants, all while having fun and giving back to a worthy cause,” said Alysia White, executive director for Sagicor Foundation and assistant vice-president and head of group marketing at Sagicor Group Jamaica.
Shirley shared that she was extremely humbled to be a patron for the Sigma Run and play her part in giving back, especially being able to use her fitness platform to engage with participants.
“I encourage everyone to come out this Wednesday — have fun, get fit, work up a sweat and get ready for Sigma,” an excited Shirley said.
