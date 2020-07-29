Getaway car in $3.2-million JN robbery found in Darliston

WHITEHOUSE, Westmoreland — Investigators probing yesterday's $3.2-million robbery by armed men at the Jamaica National Bank Moneyshop here say the getaway car was recovered just more than two hours after the robbery in the Darliston area of the parish.

“We recovered the vehicle — a white Toyota Fielder motor car — in the New Works community in the Darliston area, about 2:00pm,” commander for the Westmoreland Police Division Superintendent Robert Gordon told the Jamaica Observer last night.

Police reported that about 11:40 am yesterday armed men, posing as customers, entered the bank, injured and relieved the armed security guard on duty of his firearm, then demanded money from tellers, one of whom sought refuge under a desk, while the armed men stuffed their bags with money.

The robbers later escaped with the cash in a route taxi that had been allegedly left unattended by the owner.

Jamaica National, in a release following the incident, said the guard was being treated but said none of the four staff members and customers at the location were injured.

The bank said it is aware that it is operating in a heightened criminal environment and as such will further strengthen security at the location, which it said was closed while the police and its security partner, Guardsman, conduct investigations.

“Our employees, who remained calm during the incident, are to be commended for their action during the ordeal, are now receiving counselling services. JN Bank's main priority continues to be the safety and security of its employees, members, customers and their assets,” said a Jamaica National release.

— Rosalee Wood