Getting an expedited non-immigrant US visa appointment

Q: I need to travel to the United States due to a family emergency. Can I get an expedited non-immigrant visa appointment?

A: While US Embassy in Kingston has not yet resumed routine visa operations due to COVID-19, we do offer emergency expedited appointments for individuals who qualify under very specific conditions.

The following conditions are being considered for emergency expedited cases:

• An immediate relative's death, grave illness or life-threatening accident taking place in the United States; and

• Urgent medical treatment for the applicant or their minor child.

Please follow the guidance provided at https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-jm/niv to request an emergency appointment. Anyone who wishes to travel but does not fall under these two conditions must wait until the resumption of routine processing. Please continue to check our website, www.jm.usembassy.gov, and social media for updates on overall processing.

