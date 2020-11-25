Getting an expedited non-immigrant US visa appointment
Ask the US Embassy
Q: I need to travel to the United States due to a family emergency. Can I get an expedited non-immigrant visa appointment?
A: While US Embassy in Kingston has not yet resumed routine visa operations due to COVID-19, we do offer emergency expedited appointments for individuals who qualify under very specific conditions.
The following conditions are being considered for emergency expedited cases:
• An immediate relative's death, grave illness or life-threatening accident taking place in the United States; and
• Urgent medical treatment for the applicant or their minor child.
Please follow the guidance provided at https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-jm/niv to request an emergency appointment. Anyone who wishes to travel but does not fall under these two conditions must wait until the resumption of routine processing. Please continue to check our website, www.jm.usembassy.gov, and social media for updates on overall processing.
Keep on top of embassy news on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/USEmbassyJamaica/ and by following @USEmbassyJA on Twitter. We also answer general consular questions on our Facebook and Twitter pages.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy