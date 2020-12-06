GG MEETS INDIA'S TOP ENVOY

New High Commissioner of India to Jamaica R Masakui (centre) presented his credentials to Governor General Sir Patrick Allen on Friday, December 4, at King's House, St Andrew.

Discussions that followed the presentation of credentials focused on the commitment to enhance the multifaceted relationship between the two countries that, among others, include closer and more frequent engagements at all levels of government, increased business relationship, people-to-people contacts, cooperation in the fields of climate change, disaster management, UN reforms, extremism and terrorism as well as the strengthening of India-Caricom relations.

Before coming to Jamaica, Masakui served as India's ambassador to Zimbabwe for the last four years. He has also served in Indonesia, South Africa, Bangladesh and at the Indian External Affairs Ministry Headquarters in Delhi.

The high commissioner is accompanied by his wife Zingcharwon (right) and two sons.