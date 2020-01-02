GG urges optimism for 'Year of Transformation'

THE governor general, Sir Patrick Allen, is urging Jamaicans to remain optimistic about 2020 as the “Year of Transformation”.

In his new year's message, Sir Patrick noted that it is appropriate, as the country envisions its immediate future, that it be reassured of its readiness to “make the best of what that might be”.

“We as Jamaicans have never been lacking in in self-confidence, and that reality is not likely to change,” he noted.

He said that this year would be:

• For our country, “as we start the final push in the journey to achieve goals for Vision 2030”;

• For our family bonds, “so that they can be stronger”;

• For our personal and moral development; and

• For our values and attitudes, “where we are most respectful, disciplined, caring, and gentle”.

Sir Patrick also urged Jamaicans to welcome the new year with enthusiasm, “and make our nation prouder and stronger, as the months roll by”.

“Today (yesterday), we join the rest of the world in looking forward to the promises of a bright new year. New beginnings generally elicit excitement and energy. While we unconsciously acknowledge that we are turning over a new leaf, we are also conscious to set goals to make the new year better than the one which has just ended,” he stated.

“However, I believe that despite any disappointments we may have had during 2019, we can take pride that our nation has accomplished much, and we look forward to even more progress. From my own interactions with our leaders and participants who have been involved with the social and outreach programmes generated by King's House, I am encouraged by the spirit of Jamaicans at home and in the Diaspora,” he said.

“In particular, our young men and women have not only engaged in self-development activities — in formal education or training — but have undertaken voluntary projects in communities across the island. They have led by example in the drive to encourage the faint-hearted, offer direction for the uncertain, and stand alongside them in their journey to success.

“We can also take pride in the intergenerational bonding which has taken root in many of our communities, as the energetic elderly find satisfaction in tutoring and guiding infants and children.

“Jamaica continues to be admired by our regional partners, international associates, and the Diaspora communities — whose members assure us of their continuing love and respect for their homeland.

“It is therefore appropriate that, as we envision the immediate future, we are reassured of our readiness to make the best of what that might be,” Sir Patrick said.