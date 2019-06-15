Ghanaian president arrives in Jamaica today

PRESIDENT Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana will address the opening of the eighth Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference tomorrow, as he completes a visit to several Caribbean countries.

A government statement said that the Ghanaian head of state, who arrives here today, will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Andrew Holness before addressing the media later in the day.

It said that President Akufo-Addo will also engage in a number of activities today, including a tour of the Seville Great House and Heritage Park in St Ann and tomorrow he will meet with the leadership of the University of the West Indies, and give a floral tribute at the shrine of National Hero Marcus Mosiah Garvey.

“The president will wrap his visit on Sunday by giving remarks at the opening of the 8th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference at the Jamaica Conference Centre,” the statement noted.

Akufo-Addo was in Barbados yesterday as part of a Caribbean visit that has so far taken him to Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“The purpose of the official visit is to strengthen and deepen bilateral relations between Barbados and Ghana in areas of mutual interest,” an official statement in Bridgetown noted.