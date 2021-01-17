PHOTO: GIFTS FOR CARRON HALL HIGH

Principal of Carron Hall High School in St Mary, Carlinton Johnson (left) expresses gratitude to Icons of Annotto Bay President Wyatt “Spur” Williams and Vice-President Patricia Hucey (second right), while Stacey-Ann Helps of the school looks on. The institution was given school supplies by the charity group, some originally donated by the Korean Embassy in Jamaica, others from overseas-based donors, early in January.

