Ginger House swing bridge replaced
MORE than 1,500 residents of Ginger House and surrounding areas of Portland now have easier access to their communities following the installation of a new swing bridge at a cost of $7.1 million.
The new structure replaces the original bridge that was destroyed during heavy rains a few years ago.
Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie, who officially opened the bridge on Wednesday, urged the residents to protect the new infrastructure.
“Don't swing on it. It is for the purpose of walking, not swinging, it is your investment,” he said.
He told residents that the main road leading to the community “will be given urgent attention to at least make driving a little bit easier than it is presently”.
Member of Parliament for Portland Eastern Ann-Marie Vaz, who participated in the opening ceremony, said she was delighted that the residents will no longer be inconvenienced in their daily movement in and out of the area.
Councillor for the Fellowship Division, Irvin Brown, who had made representation for replacement of the bridge, said he was particularly pleased that economic activities, especially for the farmers, will be fully restored.
The minister also inspected Tom's Road, which he said would be repaired at a cost of $30 million.
He was accompanied by a technical team from the ministry, political representatives in the parish, as well as personnel from the Portland Municipal Corporation.
