Girl, aged 3, burnt to death in MoBay

MONTEGO BAY, St James – A three-year-old girl was burnt to death after a fire razed the one-bedroom house in which she lived with her family here Friday afternoon.

The cause of the fire had still not been determined by investigators up to yesterday.

The child's five-year-old brother and mother also suffered minor burns.

The deceased has been identified as Ashlyana Barnes at River Bay Road in this western Jamaica city.

Reports are that sometime after 2:00 pm the mother of the two siblings left them to purchase items at a nearby shop when it was found that the house was on fire.

After firefighters finished carrying out cooling down activities, the charred remains of the little girl was seen in the rubble.

The Jamaica Observer understands that persons who converged on the scene managed to remove the five-year-old boy from the blaze but efforts to rescue his sister were unsuccessful.

When the mother reportedly returned from the shop in her attempt to save her daughter from the blaze she got injured. The distraught mother and her five-year-old son received burns and were taken to hospital.

Wycliffe Ogle, stepfather of the deceased recounted that he was on the job when he got a call about the tragedy.

“I was at work when I got the call about 2:47 pm. I heard the house burn down with my two children. I feel it to my heart because is a little girl who don't leave me. Every morning, and at night when I come home she jump up on me. When I wake up to service the truck she was always there with me. The only thing I can see is her corpse,” he bemoaned.

He noted that nothing was saved except for the clothes he was wearing.

Jamaica Labour Party Councillor for the Montego Bay South Division, Richard Vernon, who visited the scene expressed concern about house fires in which children lose their lives in his Division.

“I am very concerned about these fires. These fires have been happening about five years now. In terms of the frequency, we have had about 15 fires in a five-year period,” Vernon said.

“It is a sad situation because of the living conditions of these people they are always victims of these disasters. In these section of Montego Bay where we have a lot of informal settlers, most of the construction is from plyboard and wood and therefore it makes it very flammable and we have a lot of disasters because of these constructions,” Vernon said.

He also expressed concern over the continued practice of parents leaving children unattended.

Gerald Chambers, the People's National Party caretaker for the Montego Bay South division, who was early on the scene, said he was campaigning when he saw the house ablaze.

“I was in the area doing my campaign when I saw the fire gushing from the house. When I looked I saw the mom crying, and I called the Montego Bay Fire Department which took about 45 minutes to respond with one unit to extinguish the blaze,” Chambers said.

A bystander, who gave her name as Samantha Campbell expressed her sympathy for the distressed mother.

“Although I am not a mother I really feel it for the mother of the two children. She lost one and one is burnt up. It is supposed to be a really bad feeling at this time for her,” Campbell said.

The Montego Bay police are investigating.