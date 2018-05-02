Girls still waiting to get second dose of HPV vaccine

THERE is a delay in the administration of the second dose of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to grade-seven girls across the island, with Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton admitting that the execution of the programme needed better coordination.

“On the face of it the take-up was low, given that we targeted 60 to 70 per cent [of students]. I think the execution of the programme between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education needed better coordination. [But] the Ministry of Health has to take some responsibility for that, in my view. In addition, coordination challenges allowed distractions from critics of vaccination to add to the confusion and misinformation around the programme,” Dr Tufton said.

In October 2017, the ministry began administering the vaccine.

Dr Tufton, in a HPV vaccine introduction situation report last week, said the vaccine was introduced over a 10-week period and 22,338 girls were targeted in 150 schools. However, only 6,172 – 28 per cent of the targeted number – received the vaccine.

Dr Tufton further stated that 11 per cent of 1,709 parents opted out while the majority of the consent or refusal forms were not returned to the health team.

The ministry had announced in January that dispensation of the second dose would begin in April, but parents who granted permission for their daughters to be given the first dose, said they had received no notification or update as to when the administration of the second dose would begin.

“The second dose of the HPV vaccine is due and parents have not heard anything,” Karen Dennis, a parent, said.

“I don't hear anything from my child's school and all I saw was the story that said they would start in April, but I haven't heard anything. I just want to know what's happening,” another parent who identified herself only as Jackie, said.

With regard to an update on the dissemination of the second dose, Dr Tufton said this will be administered before the close of the school year and girls who did not receive the vaccine in October to December 2017 would have the opportunity to receive it.

“We have reviewed the process and will attempt to increase take up the second time around through better coordination with the Ministry of Education and parents,” Dr Tufton said.

The health minister added that the ministry would continue to have sensitisation sessions geared at allaying fear by providing credible information on the HPV vaccine, and mentioned that a medic campaign to include testimonials would be launched in short order.

In the meantime, Dr Anna-Kay Taylor Christmas, an obstetrician/gynaecologist, reassured parents concerned about the effectiveness of the vaccine if the period for the second dose is missed, that there is some flexibility in the delivery.

“The two doses should be separated by six to 12 months, and the minimum interval between doses is five calendar months. But, if the vaccination series is interrupted, the series does not need to be restarted,” she said.

Dr Taylor Christmas, however, said that the low uptake of the HPV vaccine offered by the health ministry in Jamaica was disappointing and, like Dr Tufton, stated that there was very poor public education and sensitisation of the parents and schools before the intended roll-out.

“They really need to involve the local gynaecologists and gynae oncologists when they are planning these things. I'm in Australia now and they have a very successful vaccine programme with good results because of the high uptake, she said.”

The health department, she said, doesn't need to reinvent the wheel. “Learn from the successful programmes and adjust to the particular idiosyncrasies of the Jamaican populace who have an interesting public relationship with discussions of sex and health care,” she said.

Dr Taylor Christmas added: “We unfortunately still have high levels of women suffering and dying from cervical cancer, despite the availability of the vaccine and good screening methods to help prevent this cancer developing. It is well known and proven that most cervical cancer is caused by infection with HPV, which is the commonest sexually transmitted infection. The vaccine should ideally be given before potential exposure to HPV through sexual contact and is recommended to be initiated for females and males at age 11 or 12 years, but may be started from age nine. Once it is given before 15 years of age, then a second vaccine dose schedule is recommended.”

“Studies of HPV vaccine indicates that younger adolescents respond better than older adolescents and young adults. Starting earlier also allows them to get two doses instead of the three required for persons over 15 years. Numerous studies that have been done also show that getting the HPV vaccine does not make kids more likely to be sexually active or start having sex at a younger age,” she said.

In relation to the concerns about the potential harmful side effects of the vaccine, Dr Taylor Christmas said from studies and her own clinical experience giving the vaccine, side effects are minimal and serious effects are very rare.

“The most common adverse event was injection site pain, which was reported in about 70 per cent of recipients. Other local reactions, such as redness and/or swelling, were reported in about 30 per cent of recipients. Systemic reactions, such as fever, headache, and fatigue, were reported by two per cent to 15 per cent of recipients,” she pointed out.

Dr Taylor Christmas maintained that all Jamaican parents with school-aged children should take advantage of the ministry's programme and give their children the added advantage of protection against cervical cancer, genital warts and other HPV-associated illnesses in the future.

She said: ”For encouragement, we only need to look at Australia, the first country to introduce a national HPV vaccine schedule for children and see the significant results they have had since the programme was introduced in 2007, in decreasing the infection rates of HPV in their population, and decreasing the numbers of persons with genital warts and women with precancerous cervical abnormalities. Have dialogue with your doctor or the staff in your nearest health centre or visit the Ministry of Health's website if there are concerns that have not been addressed.”