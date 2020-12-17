PHOTO: Giving back!

Michael Howard, CEO, Victoria Mutual Money Transfer (right), in collaboration with VM Foundation, presented three laptops to his alma mater, New Day Primary

School, in Grant's Pen, St Andrew, to Garfield McDonald, principal of the school, on Tuesday, to help facilitate online learning and communication with students.

Looking on is Naketa West, manager, VM Foundation.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT