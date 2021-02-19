PHOTO: Giving praises to God

A worshipper gives thanks to God during Ash Wednesday service at Emmanuel Apostolic Church in Kingston. Ash Wednesday is the beginning of Lent — the season Christians observe and commemorate the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the son of God. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

