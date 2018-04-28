Glasspole Brown appointed acting director of elections

GLASSPOLE Brown has been appointed acting director of elections.

A release from the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) on Thursday confirmed Brown's appointment by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, on the recommendation of the members of the ECJ, effective April 16.

The ECJ release said that Brown, who has extensive experience in public administration, assumed leadership of the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) while the ECJ carries out the necessary recruitment process to fill the post of director.

Brown's substantive position is assistant director of elections with responsibility for administration, which he has held since joining the EOJ in 2009.

Former director of elections, Orrette Fisher, resigned in mid-March after sending a letter to staff claiming political interference at the EOJ.

Prior to that he had taken the ECJ to court in a bid to have his contract extended, after the commission refused to renew his contract which expired at the end of October 2017.

However, he resigned before a judgement was made.