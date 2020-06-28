Gloria , Pearnel mark 50 years of marriage

Veteran Member of Parliament and Speaker of the House of Representatives Pearnel Charles Sr, and wife Gloria, brought up 50 years of wedding bliss on Sunday, June 21, Father's Day, the same day half-century ago that they tied the knot in 1970.

The couple's children, in-laws, grandchildren, other family members and friends marked the occasion at the ceremony held at the elder Charles' residence in St Andrew. Here are scenes from the event: