Glorious achievement

Freedom Evangelical Association School of Glory 2020 diploma students pose with their dean, Bishop Dr Romeon Facey (centre, front row); faculty members Rev Carolyn Facey (second right, front row), and Minister Chrystal Blackhall (second left, front row) following their recent graduation at Freedom Evangelical Association, 43 Portmore Town Centre in St Catherine.

Associate degree students for 2020, who are mainly from overseas, will have their graduation virtually tomorrow. Jamaica's quarantine requirement prevented them from attending the graduation. The school is operated by the church, and its programmes are accredited by Mount Olive Bible Institute in Canada.