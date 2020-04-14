Go elsewhere!

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Residents of Kendal and its environs here are opposed to the use of Kendal Camp and Conference Centre as an isolation facility for COVID-19 patients.

The objection came after media reports on Sunday that the church-owned and -operated facility has been retrofitted to accommodate up to 32 patients with the infectious disease.

When the Jamaica Observer visited the area yesterday, residents criticised health officials for not consulting them.

“I don't think it is a good idea at this moment. Them (health officials) should a carry them (patients) far away, weh no community nuh deh. We have a community [here], and we have a factory where people work same way,” Kendal resident Marvin Riley said.

“The virus can spread easily. One a dem can escape from over deh inna the night and come pon the road… We nuh really want that right now, because we have whole heap a pickney live inna the community and nuff a dem not so healthy… Nuff a dem a [have] asthma, even my daughter too, and a just right down deh so she live. Just [near] the street fi go up a the Kendal Camp,” he added.

“It just nuh right, because we nuh have none a dat (COVID-19 cases) inna the community, so carry it go farther weh people nuh have so much exposure. A nuff people live in Kendal and we nuh get no advice, nobody nuh come talk with we,” he continued.

Other residents shared similar sentiments and were upset to have learnt of the isolation centre via social media.

“A social media mek wi know. How yuh fi deh pon social media and a get information bout yuh own community? Nobody never consult we,” another resident, who spoke to the Observer on condition of anonymity, said.

“We nuh have nuh say, this bigger than we,” another resident chimed in. “When mi hear this morning mi think a joke. Mi couldn't believe. Look how much other places deh weh people nuh live near to!”

“Look how near Cecil Charlton Hall deh to the hospital, right at the back gate,” a shopkeeper told the Observer as she suggested the use of that facility to house COVID-19 patients.

When contacted by telephone, regional director of the Southern Regional Health Authority Michael Bent sought to reassure residents of their safety against contracting the disease from individuals in isolation at the location.

He said, too, that four people were already at Kendal Camp.

Bent had said on Sunday that the first patients would be at the centre later this week.

“Four persons are there [and] they are just waiting on their second negative test to go back home into their communities in a matter of days. They would have got one negative already.

“They are well enough not to be in hospital… They don't have any other ailments. These are persons who are not at any risk to the community,” he added.

Bent told the Observer that health officials will be dispatched to the area to speak with residents.

“Members of the team will go there and give them reassurance that there is nothing to be afraid of, by tomorrow we can do that,” he said, adding that there is adequate security at the facility.

“Security is there, and staff is [also] there. It is not anything for anybody to be afraid of,” he stated.

Some residents also have concerns about inconsistent water supply to the community.

While in the area, two residents, Ann-Marie Miller and Vernon Cole, were seen carrying containers of water.

“Water in the area is not so frequent and with the COVID-19 crisis dem say you have to wash and sanitise, so if we don't have no water, how we going to wash and sanitise our hands?” Miller asked.

She also expressed concerns about not being consulted on the isolation centre.

“We in the community should know so that we can be aware that they have COVID-19 patients here,” she said.