Go for it!

BRITISH High Commissioner to Jamaica Asif Ahmad is urging Jamaicans to display their natural ingenuity and go after the millions of British pounds up for grabs in a just-launched initiative to dispel the current pessimism around the environment, replacing it with fresh optimism and action.

Drawing inspiration from the concept of Moonshots, which since the moon landing in 1969 has become shorthand for the most ambitious and ground-breaking goals, William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on Wednesday, launched 'The Earthshot Prize', an ambitious set of challenges initiating global, cross-sector action to repair the planet.

The initiative, which has been under development for more than a year, will refocus global attention on finding answers to the biggest issues currently facing the planet, including climate and energy, nature and biodiversity, oceans, air pollution and fresh water.

In what is set to be a 'super year' for the environment with crucial summits including the Convention on Biodiversity in China and the COP26 Climate Change Conference in the United Kingdom (UK), Prince William will team up with global partners on this decade-long project that reaches every corner of the earth.

The prize will encourage people to do more to find new solutions that work on every level — which will have a positive effect on environmental change and improve living standards globally, particularly for communities which are most at risk from climate change.

By awarding innovation and transformational change, the prize aims to inspire collaborative projects that would not otherwise have been pursued, sparking a global movement that encourages governments, businesses and communities to prioritise environmental issues.

Crucially, Earthshot aims to reward progress across all sectors of industry and society, not just technology.

The prize could be awarded to a wide range of individuals, teams or collaborations – scientists, activists, economists, leaders, governments, banks, businesses, cities, and countries — anyone who is making a substantial development or outstanding contribution to solving these environmental challenges.

Earthshot will aim to provide at least 50 solutions to the world's greatest problems by 2030

In addition to a multimillion-pound prize awarded to five winners each year over 10 years, winners will receive large-scale public recognition for their work which will aim to inspire business and government collaboration and scaling.

The Earthshot challenges will be announced in special events around the globe later this year, and an annual awards ceremony will take place in different cities across the world each year between 2021 and 2030.

According to Ahmad, this initiative could not have been better timed, with climate change topping the UK's agenda this year and the global damage to our natural environment now at frightening levels.

“Urgent action and creative thinking are required to reverse this damage to our shared space. We want to reach out across the globe to find solutions,” said Ahmad.

“Earthshot complements the UK's 25-year environment plan released in January 2018 which sets out how we will tackle the crisis. The plan aims to, among other things, end plastic waste, create new habitats for endangered species, create nature-friendly schools, and lead the way for other countries to tackle environmental destruction,” added Ahmad.

He argued that climate change presents a unique set of challenges to a small island developing state such as Jamaica because of its vulnerability and limited resources.

“We need Jamaican ingenuity to lead the region in finding solutions to our greatest environmental problems. Whether you are here in Jamaica or part of the great Diaspora, there is a chance for you to be an Earthshot winner,” said Ahmad.