God's faithful servant Vertebelle Molloy made her mark

VERTEBELLE Molloy was last month hailed as a faithful servant of God who was blessed with a beautiful singing voice and who, throughout her almost 80 years on Earth, never thought twice about helping people in need.

“There could be no doubt that she was one among the chosen. She was one person who, it could be said, was a Christian all her life and one whose feet were set on a proper path from the day she was born. She was a true servant of God who came into the world, made her mark, and has left as such,” family friend Michelle Roberts told mourners at the thanksgiving service for Molloy's life on January 23 at Church Dayton Diamond Ridge in St Andrew.

Molloy, who was born on March 28, 1941, passed away on January 10, 2021. Her son, Samuel, is an employee of the Jamaica Observer.

Roberts, who delivered the remembrance, described Molloy — known affectionately as “Vertie” to many close to her and as Sister Molloy within the church community — as enthusiastic, determined, peculiar, very serious, and stern to the point of being easily misunderstood.

“Yet, she was sincere to the extent that it was as if she would be the only person on earth to hear 'Well done, thou good and faithful servant',” Roberts said.

Molloy, she added, “went out of her way to assist others tremendously”.

“She showed that, as a good steward, she endeavoured to use her talents to honour the Lord and to bless others.”

Recalling Molloy's gift of a good singing voice, Roberts said she “had the ability to go between alto and soprano with ease” and she enjoyed ministering in song, so much so that she was a member of Whitfield Town Church of God Senior Choir and various singing groups over the years.

Roberts recalled that Molloy was an active participant in the church's travel ministry, spreading God's word throughout communities. “It was so impactful that many persons with whom the brethren came in contact were converted,” she told the mourners.

Roberts also said some of the church members who knew Molloy from their childhood days and who grew up in the church, formed impressions of her as being very forthright. That made them fearful and resentful. “Over the years, however, they expressed that their fears and feelings subsided as they matured into young women and men, and because of her influence they have blossomed into proud adults and senior citizens,” Roberts said.

“Sister Molloy was a blessing to us all — young and old. Even when her enthusiasm could be misunderstood and resented, causing some people to have hard feelings towards her, she proved to be a loving person. As someone said, her testimonies were all serious, sincere and full of zeal for God. There is no doubt that she was a beautiful soul,” Roberts said.

In addition to her son Samuel, Molloy is survived by her husband Leslie, brothers, sister Veronica, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, other relatives, nursing assistants and the church community.