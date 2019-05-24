God's perfect timing — The Lawrence Desouza story

NIGHT guests services manager at Sandals Royal Plantation Lawrence Desouza is never afraid to express his Christian faith, to the point that he believes that whatever he does is according to the perfect timing of the Lord.

After leaving Woodpark Skills Training Centre in 2011, Lawrence started working at Beaches Ocho Rios as a landscaper. Not long after, he felt he wanted to explore the field of engineering, so he left to explore his dream.

The exploration was short-lived, though as a few months later he returned to the Sandals family as a member of the Hospitality Training Programme (HTP) offered at Sandals in association with HEART Trust/NTA. Unfortunately, on the second day of his orientation process he was involved in a car accident which caused him to lose the use of his right eye temporarily, resulting in him having to be excused from the rest of the programme.

Lawrence was determined to be a part of the Sandals Royal Plantation team. As soon as he was able to see properly, he re-enrolled in the programme in 2014. During the six-week training, he studied to become a landscaping technician and successfully completed the course.

Again, Desouza encountered another obstacle at the end of his programme, as there were no permanent vacancies in his field. A year later, as he describes it, “God stepped in again. Mr Arnold Nugent, the general manager at Sandals Royal Plantation, had seen my potential during the HTP and gave me an opportunity to become a part of his team.”

Since then Desouza's journey has been an interesting one as he always looks for opportunities to excel and elevate in his career. He has moved from landscaping technician, to the Sanitation Department, then cross-trained as a chef and now his current position — night guests services manager. He has also found time to do volunteer work with the Sandals Foundation and is also a part of the Sandals Royal Plantation's Earth Guardians.

His “all-rounder approach” and hard work has earned Desouza several awards, including a Sandals Foundation Award, Earth Guardian Award, and several Diamond Team Member of the month awards and the coveted Diamond Team Member of the Year award, which he won in 2017.

“I consider myself a workaholic. I'm a go-getter and I think that is why I am so motivated. My journey so far with Sandals has been a great one. I'm extremely grateful for the opportunities I have been given to grow and develop in the company. God has played a significant role in my life and I trust in his plans,” Desouza stated.

Nugent described Desouza as a hard-working young man who is full of potential. “He is destined for greatness. There are many opportunities for his growth and development, and I do believe he can achieve whatever he sets his mind toward.”

Desouza, who is married, said that a passion he shares with his wife is regular Saturday worship at the Pembroke Hall Seventh-day Adventist Church. “As an elder in training, I try to live a life that is exemplary for the young people in my church and community. It is important that the young people have someone in the community to look up to, so I am trying my best to be that good example for them.”

He added that education and upward mobility are essential to a person's development, “so you must make use of all the opportunities that come your way. I'm currently enrolled in the Harvard management course being offered by the Sandals Corporate University, which has really assisted me in the day to day performance of my job and my overall professional growth. My advice to persons in the HTP is to do your best and always stay humble.”

Desouza said he aspired to become a hotel manager or general manager within the Sandals Group, and is confident that with his continuous learning process and with God, all things are possible.