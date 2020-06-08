Going flat out to keep visitors, Jamaicans safe from COVID-19
Jamaica's tourism ministry, working in tandem with industry stakeholders, has crafted a deep and comprehensive plan covering 119 pages to keep visitors and Jamaicans alike safe from COVID-19.
Following is the first instalment in a series of excerpts from the document titled 'Resilience: COVID-19 Ministry of Tourism Health and Safety Protocols for theTourism Industry 2020':
Safe and resilient tourism has consistently been a foundational element of Jamaica's tourism industry. Tourists and Jamaicans alike have high expectations for Jamaica as a top Caribbean tourist destination.
These protocols reflect the ongoing commitment to meeting these expectations. Specifically, they take into account the health, safety and well-being of tourists, employees, and communities seeking to reduce the risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 while promoting an enjoyable and relaxing experience.
We recognise that reopening the tourism sector in a safe and controlled manner requires a phased approach. During Phase 1, for the time period of June 15 – June 30, 2020, a COVID-19 Resilient Corridor has been introduced which includes the coastline from Negril to Port Antonio. Only businesses within the corridor which have been trained, assessed, and cleared for opening by the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) are allowed to open to tourists during Phase 1.
All ground transportation for tourists must be arranged by a business that has been cleared to open, no unlicensed transportation is allowed.
Goals and Objectives
The goal of the Ministry of Tourism's COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols is to strengthen Jamaica's resilience to COVID-19 and safeguard all stakeholders within the tourism ecosystem, including workers, communities and tourists.
The specific objectives include the following:
• provide guidance to enable consistent recovery protocols;
• support health and economic risk management across the tourism industry;
• provide a framework to drive quality assurance of implemented protocols and regular monitoring;
• maximise effective recovery by facilitating and improving the flow of information and coordination; and
• enhance and coordinate recovery intelligence gathering and information sharing capabilities.
Documentation
Pursuant to this document, each operator in the tourism sector is required to adhere to the Ministry of Health and Wellness guidelines put forth to assist employers in managing their workforce.
Furthermore, operators are required to submit three plans to TPDCo for approval. All of these plans should be developed in collaboration with TPDCo and the Ministry of Health and Wellness. These plans include the following:
1. Emergency Plan
2. Physical Distancing Plan
3. Communication and Reporting Plan
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy