Golden Hill gets upgraded water supply system
MORE than 1,000 residents of several communities in St Andrew West Rural now have more reliable access to potable water following the installation of a supply system in Golden Hill.
Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Pearnel Charles, Jr officially commissioned the system into service on Wednesday.
The $13-million project, undertaken by Rural Water Supply Limited, involved installation of a 60,000-gallon water-storage tank, which will serve Golden Hill, Pinto Lane, Fraser Lane and surrounding areas.
Minister Charles said that the Government is committed to putting measures in place to ensure citizens across the island have reliable access to potable water, particularly during dry periods.
“As a Government, we acknowledge that it is important for us to make it clear that our mission is not just to provide water supply for Kingston and St Andrew, and St Catherine and Montego Bay. When we talk about water supply, we mean urban [and] rural – all of Jamaica,” he said.
