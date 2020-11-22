Golden Spring's terrible roads

The people of Golden Spring in St Andrew West Rural have revealed that their countless complaints to have roads in the community fixed have not been acted upon in several years.

Now, they fear that with heavy rainfall having caused severe damage to main roads in the Corporate Area, their roads may never be fixed.

Some said that they complained in person to Member of Parliament (MP) Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, who shoved off their words of sorrow to councillor for the Stony Hill Division of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation, under which Golden Spring falls, Tosha Schwapp, who has still not acted. Cuthbert Flynn and Schwapp were elected on Jamaica Labour Party tickets.

“The vast majority of us in this section of the community pay our property taxes, which is one of the factors that determine what roads are fixed,” a woman who has lived in the community for over 30 years said.

“We are tired of being treated like hogs by these politicians... the MP washing her hands and saying that she is not responsible for the roads; yet she was the same one who was running up and down in the area a few weeks ago begging votes, and the councillor, is like she no business and don't even realise that she, too, was elected by the people,” the resident stated.

Despite claiming negligence on the part of their elected representatives, some are hopeful that they will intervene and lead the process to fix the roads, which they said could deteriorate to unimagined levels, if they are left in their current state for much longer.

Golden Spring has for long been known as a community which has strong loyalty to the now Opposition People's National Party (PNP), which is seen by one man in the community as a possible reason for the elected representatives ignoring their requests to renovate the roads.

“Dem have a saying that is pure PNP dey a Golden Spring, but a nuh so it go. You have PNP down ya but whole heap a Labourite live ya too, and dem a suffer too. The road dem too bad man. Dem need fi fix now,” the middle-aged man said.