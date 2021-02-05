Golding: PNP not against soldiers working with police

LEADER of the parliamentary Opposition Mark Golding says the People's National Party is not against the use of Jamaica Defence Force to back the police in areas which are under siege because of criminals, even as the island's crime rate continues to earn it a black eye internationally.

Already more than 130 people have been murdered in Jamaica this year. Just this week a new report on Latin America and the Caribbean named Jamaica as having the region's highest homicide rate at 46.5 per 100,000 people for 2020, where it recorded 1,301 killings.

Last week Golding's call for an “effective response” to the incidence of crime in the island was branded as “hypocrisy” by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

“There is a feeling that the Government needs to speak to the nation as to how it will tackle those issues, especially at this time when the states of emergency (SOE) option is not on the table, the courts having

ruled that it is not constitutional but we are concerned that we are not really hearing any new strategies being outlined. The spike in the murder rate is some what similar to the spike in the COVID rate and the whole nation is anxious to see how this is going to be addressed. The whole level of insecurity is growing and it must be responded to,” Golding said then.

The prime minister, retorting, said, “I am asking the leader of the Opposition help us to quarantine some of the criminals who are killing the people in Kingston Western, which includes St Andrew South. I am asking the leader of the Opposition to give support measures that give emergency powers to the Government to control the crime that is happening. The biggest hypocrisy is the request for more presence in communities that are affected”.

During the resulting interchange, which saw chaos reigning in the House as members on both sides of the House exchanged verbal insults, Opposition Member of Parliament Fitz Jackson took House Speaker Marisa Dalrymple Phillibert to task for her handling of the exchange testily demanding “what the hell is happening to this Parliament?” when she prevented him from prodding the prime minister to give a 'yes or no answer' to his query of whether the areas concerned can “have increased security presence in communities without the SOE? “

Golding, in responding to a statement by National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang to the House, made it clear that what the parliamentary Opposition remained opposed to is the use of SOEs as a crime-fighting tool and not the twinning of the police and military.

“Minister rest assured we support the use of the JDF to complement and reinforce the police. We recognise that the police need that assistance and we would like to see it strengthened in those areas where people are suffering from elevated levels of criminal violence. What we have concerns about is the use of SOE as a policing tool where persons can be detained without charge for very long periods of time that is our concern,” he said.

Added Golding: “But using the military in support of the police does not necessitate the abrogation of the rights of the Jamaican people and we have been saying this over and over and it remains as true now

as it was in the first. So really it is time to mash down that lie to suggest that the Jamaican people cannot be secure without a state of emergency”.

“You can count on us to be supportive of any legitimate, authentic and lawful act to make this country safe, inside Parliament and outside Parliament, but we are not happy with how things are looking now,” Golding said, noting that the levels of crime over the last two weeks have been “horrifying”.

