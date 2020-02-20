Golding to head OAS observer mission for Guyana election

FORMER Prime Minister Bruce Golding is scheduled to head the Organization of American States (OAS) observer mission for Guyana's March 2 General Elections.

Golding's involvement was revealed in a news release from the Permanent Mission of Guyana to the OAS on the signing of the privileges and immunities agreement between Guyana and the OAS for the Electoral Observation Mission (EOM).

Signing for Guyana, Ambassador Riyad Insanally expressed the Government's appreciation to the OAS for accepting the invitation to observe the election and gave the assurance that the Guyanese Government and the Guyana Elections Commission are committed to ensuring that the polls are free, fair, transparent, and credible.

OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro pledged the full support of the OAS General Secretariat for the electoral process in Guyana and announced that Golding would head the EOM.