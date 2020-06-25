Good news for some who served time, redeemed themselves

JUSTICE minister Delroy Chuck said yesterday that he will be piloting a Bill in Parliament to provide for the expungement of the criminal records of persons who have committed serious offences but have done their time and redeemed themselves in the society.

“A number of offences are not expungable [and] many persons have committed fairly serious offences, but they have served their time, returned to their communities and they live straight. Many have become pastors, and many would like to become teachers, and their families write letters of appeal pleading, but my hands are tied...,” Chuck stressed in his 2020/21 sectoral presentation in the House of Representatives.

He said the Bill would allow the expungement committee in cases where all background checks have been done and persons, having served their prison sentences, have lived decent, crime-free lives for extended periods, to expunge those records. The minister said the Cabinet submission has been drafted and the provisions are being presented to all the relevant Government departments for consultation.

Expungement is currently limited to persons who have committed less serious offences, with 576 records out of 1,382 applications expunged in 2019.

Meanwhile, Chuck lamented the continued slow pace of cases through the courts, pointing to the frustration of litigants whose matters continue to be dragged on for years. “Litigants and their attorneys are complaining bitterly about the delays in the justice system,” he said. The justice ministry, he said, respects the separation of powers between the judiciary and policymakers, but the delay in the court system is a matter of public concern that cannot be ignored.

“The Ministry of Justice is, therefore, sending a very clear signal and urging the courts that the public that we serve deserves clear, timely and efficient resolution of cases,” he stated. Chuck said the ministry is prepared to assist the judiciary to improve the processes that support the timely disposal of cases, pointing to the efforts and resources which have been extended to the court system. “We will go out of our way to provide the necessary resources, we are providing the technology to assist in the administration of the courts,” the justice minister said.

At the same time, the minister noted that, as of June 16, there were 69 outstanding reserved judgements and 30 outstanding reasons for judgement in the Court of Appeal. Over 65 per cent of all matters disposed of by the court were within six months of the hearing, and there was a 37.86 per cent increase in the number of appeals disposed of in 2019. However, at the end of 2019, there were still more than 30 reserved judgements over two years delayed, he told the House.

Supreme Court recorded an increase of 120 per cent in the number of judgements delivered, in 2019, over those delivered in 2018.

From January to May 2020, that court delivered 97 judgements, and reserved 42 judgements, leading to a judgements clearance rate of 231 per cent. Despite this achievement, approximately half of the reserved judgements are over two years delayed. In the parish courts, the number of cases disposed of for every one hundred cases entering the courts, was 101.60 per cent, an increase of 7.29 per cent over 2018, he said. All 13 parish courts exceeded the international bench mark of 85 per cent, said the justice minister.

But he said that notwithstanding these results there is still an unacceptably long delay in setting trial dates and delivering judgements, with cases that have been led and are ready for trial in the Supreme Court, for example, now being set for 2025/26.