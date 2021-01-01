PHOTO: Goodbye, 2020

Anika Frazer watches the last sunset for 2020 from the Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway in east Kingston yesterday as the year, defined by the novel coronavirus pandemic, drew to a close. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

