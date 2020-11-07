Goodwill helps charity weather COVID-19 storm

The relationships built and hard work done in the past are now providing a much-needed financial cushion for a 40-year-old charity weathering the economic storm brought on by COVID-19. In fact, International Proxy Parents (IPP) had to cancel both its major fund-raising events this year, but has still managed to meet its goal of helping promising students overcome financial hurdles.

“What we have tried to do in recent years is to see if we can develop partnerships. We had been working on that and they chipped in for us big time this year,” IPP President Roma Greenaway told the Jamaica Observer.

Two of three groups that have been a tremendous help this year provided $530,000 and $600,000 each, funds that went towards IPP's scholarship programme and support for a number of children's homes.

“We have been very lucky that way this year. But it comes out of past effort to have tried to create partnerships,” said Greenaway.

The group has also benefited from the goodwill it has built up over the years.

When IPP was first launched, members were mostly wives of foreign diplomats who wanted to give back to the country where their spouses were posted. There was a lot of support from their various embassies but that dwindled over the years.

“It wasn't because the missions didn't want to [help] but it was just so difficult for them. Their missions were being downsized; they just didn't have the staff to do what they would have liked to do. Some of them were also operating on a budget so all of it sort of affected the outreach that they could do for IPP,” Greenaway explained.

“We got support from the minister of foreign affairs under whose umbrella these embassies would fall. Minister [Kamina] Johnson Smith would help us reach out to the embassies when she saw the support dwindling and it did help quite a lot with the last bazaar, for instance, in terms of the embassies coming back on board. So we were grateful for that,” she added.

From an annual bazaar and a wine and cheese soiree held every other year, plus help from partners, IPP has managed to give support to 10 schools annually, providing each with two student bursaries of $50,000. In recent years, the organisation has shifted its emphasis to providing meals and transportation for students most in need. It has also worked more closely with non-traditional high schools.

Now, with COVID-19 shuttering school doors and pushing classes online, the members of IPP are once again adjusting their approach. They will be providing tablets or laptops for 25 students. Those at higher grade levels who would get greater benefit from laptops will be provided with $50,000 towards each purchase. Ten of the tablets will go to Maxfield Park Children's Home.

“We have a bursary for [Maxfield Park]. Each year we give them $100,000 and we also have Mukkle Thrift, a group of young persons who assigned to them $133,000. So we are combining these two figures and we will purchase 10 laptops for Maxfield,” said Greenaway.

The four-member Mukkle Thrift, she explained, has been working with IPP since 2018 when its donated $50,000. This year, the group donated $530,000 with instructions that $200,000 should be used for scholarships and the balance equally divided between three homes: Maxfield Park, Homestead Place of Safety for girls, and Yadel Home for children.

At these homes, much of the help took the form of providing food. With staff having to remain on premises to minimise the risk of contracting the disease off-site and transmitting it to the children in their care, their food bills went up. Mukkle's donation has been a big help.

“Food was needed, it was a big part of what they required,” said Greenaway.

Mukkle Thrift members are all Jamaicans who went to university overseas and, before COVID, would return to the country every summer to do a pop-up thrift store where they sell “pre-loved” items, she explained.

Other IPP supporters include a UK-based group of Jamaican women who have pledged to provide steady support to Glenhope Nursery. They recently worked with IPP to donate 12 new cribs and mattresses to the home, Greenaway said. There is also the US-based Ellen Pearl Outreach Children's Charity that provided this year's $600,000 donation.

Greenaway said IPP is eager to work with other organisations as it continues its mission to “relieve poverty, suffering and distress amongst those children in Jamaica whose lives we touch and to provide financial assistance for their education and well-being”.

She said the group will explore whether it can make its annual bazaar — its biggest fund-raiser — a virtual event next year.