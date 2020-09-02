Gordon House reopens, but...

Gordon House reopened its doors to the public yesterday after an extensive cleaning exercise which followed the disclosure of a positive novel coronavirus diagnosis of Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown on Monday.

The parliament building houses the Office the Political Ombudsman and the administrative offices for its committee staff.

Since the closure of the building, the political ombudsman and her staff have been working from home, and efforts by the Jamaica Observer to contact her have been unsuccessful.

It could not be ascertained to what extent, if any, the current situation has been hampering the work of the ombudsman's office, which had been addressing a number of issues raised by competing candidates in tomorrow's general election.

Despite the reopening of the building, the public has been reminded that tours of Gordon House remain suspended following the dissolution of Parliament, and access to the parliamentary library has been restricted to telephone and e-mail requests. Researchers are encouraged to contact the parliamentary library at (876) 922-0200 or by e-mail at clerk@japarliament.gov.jm. Material will be transmitted in electronic formats.