Gordon House reopens, but...
Gordon House reopened its doors to the public yesterday after an extensive cleaning exercise which followed the disclosure of a positive novel coronavirus diagnosis of Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown on Monday.
The parliament building houses the Office the Political Ombudsman and the administrative offices for its committee staff.
Since the closure of the building, the political ombudsman and her staff have been working from home, and efforts by the Jamaica Observer to contact her have been unsuccessful.
It could not be ascertained to what extent, if any, the current situation has been hampering the work of the ombudsman's office, which had been addressing a number of issues raised by competing candidates in tomorrow's general election.
Despite the reopening of the building, the public has been reminded that tours of Gordon House remain suspended following the dissolution of Parliament, and access to the parliamentary library has been restricted to telephone and e-mail requests. Researchers are encouraged to contact the parliamentary library at (876) 922-0200 or by e-mail at clerk@japarliament.gov.jm. Material will be transmitted in electronic formats.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy