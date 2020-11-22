GORDON TOWN ROAD DANGER

Despite the closure of a section of the Papine to Gordon Town main road by the National Works Agency, (NWA) motorists continue to ignore the order.

Here, a helmet-less biker makes his way towards Gordon Town on Friday, in abject defiance of the NWA's stipulation.

Heavy rains in recent weeks have caused major destruction across Jamaica, with this area of St Andrew East Rural, with its road breakaway, being among the worst affected.

(Photo: Naphtali Junior)