Gordon Town Road reinstatement works to commence in February
THE National Works Agency (NWA) has instructed the contractor to commence works by early February on the collapsed section of the Gordon Town Road, in St Andrew.
The design calls for the construction of a 71-metre-long retaining wall to hold the road embankment at the affected location, which will form the major part of the works.
The retaining wall will comprise both a random rubble masonry and a reinforced concrete structure which together will be approximately 21.5 metres high. A number of site visits and geological reviews had to be conducted at the site to inform the current solution as the road embankment is located on unstable soil.
The section of roadway, which is located along the Papine to Redlight corridor, failed in the vicinity of Stand Up Hill following heavy, incessant rainfall late last year. The consecutive flood events severely affected the condition of and impeded travel along several roadways in south-eastern parishes.
The Gordon Town Road wall construction project will be completed over six months.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy