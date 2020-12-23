Gordon wants a return to old-time Jamaica
Audley 'Mikey' Gordon, Executive Director NSWMA
National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) Executive Director Audley Gordon is wishing for a return of traditional family values as Jamaica enters 2021.
Gordon, the former Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) deputy general secretary-turned-NSWMA boss, told the Jamaica Observer that after the challenges of this year he wants to see a kinder, gentler nation next year.
“I know you would expect me to wish for issues relating to solid waste and a cleaner country, but while that is important, I really want to see a Jamaica where old-time values are back in place,” said Gordon.
“As I move around Jamaica in carrying out my duties at the National Solid Waste Management Authority, I can't help but observe the breakdown in civic pride. There was a time when people tidied up their surroundings without any coercion from Government. Without any advice from the Government or any form of encouragement.
“There was a time in Jamaica when we were polite to each other. 'Good morning', 'thank you', 'please', 'excuse me', 'sorry' were frequently used words in the general discourse. When did we get to a point where we are so coarse and so uncivilised and uncouth?” asked Gordon, who came to national prominence as a JLP councillor for the Hughenden Division in 2003 and quickly developed into one of the party's leading voices in what was then the Kingston and St Andrew Corporation.
He was among 143 people selected for national honours and awards last year, being invested with the Order of Distinction (Officer Class) for his more than 25 years of work in prison fellowship, which takes the values of Christianity to those behind bars.
With a turbulent 2020 drawing to a close, Gordon said despite COVID-19 and other issues this year, he wishes for a 2021 Jamaica where morals and family values play a key role.
“I really wish for the day when we return to some of those good core values and to see the family become the centre of our development again. Because the family is the first medium of socialisation, and when the family is doing well the society is doing well.
“Right now there is a significant breakdown in the family and the family values, and I think if we are going to do well as a country we need to revisit some of the old approaches where the family was at the centre,” declared Gordon .
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy