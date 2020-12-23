Gordon wants a return to old-time Jamaica

National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) Executive Director Audley Gordon is wishing for a return of traditional family values as Jamaica enters 2021.

Gordon, the former Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) deputy general secretary-turned-NSWMA boss, told the Jamaica Observer that after the challenges of this year he wants to see a kinder, gentler nation next year.

“I know you would expect me to wish for issues relating to solid waste and a cleaner country, but while that is important, I really want to see a Jamaica where old-time values are back in place,” said Gordon.

“As I move around Jamaica in carrying out my duties at the National Solid Waste Management Authority, I can't help but observe the breakdown in civic pride. There was a time when people tidied up their surroundings without any coercion from Government. Without any advice from the Government or any form of encouragement.

“There was a time in Jamaica when we were polite to each other. 'Good morning', 'thank you', 'please', 'excuse me', 'sorry' were frequently used words in the general discourse. When did we get to a point where we are so coarse and so uncivilised and uncouth?” asked Gordon, who came to national prominence as a JLP councillor for the Hughenden Division in 2003 and quickly developed into one of the party's leading voices in what was then the Kingston and St Andrew Corporation.

He was among 143 people selected for national honours and awards last year, being invested with the Order of Distinction (Officer Class) for his more than 25 years of work in prison fellowship, which takes the values of Christianity to those behind bars.

With a turbulent 2020 drawing to a close, Gordon said despite COVID-19 and other issues this year, he wishes for a 2021 Jamaica where morals and family values play a key role.

“I really wish for the day when we return to some of those good core values and to see the family become the centre of our development again. Because the family is the first medium of socialisation, and when the family is doing well the society is doing well.

“Right now there is a significant breakdown in the family and the family values, and I think if we are going to do well as a country we need to revisit some of the old approaches where the family was at the centre,” declared Gordon .