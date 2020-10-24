Gore Family Foundation says thanks
Doris Gross (left), one of the managing partners in Portico Architects, who assisted the Gore Family Foundation as an instructor in the construction project management (CPM) course that it coordinates at Jamaica College, is presented with a citation by Chris Gore (second left), managing director, Gore Developments Ltd; Marcello Berry, a member of the first CPM class; and Christine Gore, director, Gore Family Foundation, on Wednesday.
The presentation was made in appreciation of Gross's contribution to the course, which is taught by construction professionals who volunteer their time. Berry is now a civil engineer in large part because of the experience he gained from the course, which is the brainchild of Gore Developments Limited Chairman Phillip Gore.
(Photo: Karl Mclarty)
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy