Gore Family Foundation says thanks

Doris Gross (left), one of the managing partners in Portico Architects, who assisted the Gore Family Foundation as an instructor in the construction project management (CPM) course that it coordinates at Jamaica College, is presented with a citation by Chris Gore (second left), managing director, Gore Developments Ltd; Marcello Berry, a member of the first CPM class; and Christine Gore, director, Gore Family Foundation, on Wednesday.

The presentation was made in appreciation of Gross's contribution to the course, which is taught by construction professionals who volunteer their time. Berry is now a civil engineer in large part because of the experience he gained from the course, which is the brainchild of Gore Developments Limited Chairman Phillip Gore.

(Photo: Karl Mclarty)