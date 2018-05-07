Gov't reintegrating unattached youth in schools, says Reid

Education Minister Senator Ruel Reid says the Government is on a mission to reintegrate unattached youth in schools.

According to Reid, the Administration has invested “considerable” resources in training and education initiatives that target people who left school without formal certification, and also to enable current students to attain at least the equivalent of an associate degree before they exit the secondary education system.

“We are now on [a] rescue mission, and all of us must make sure that we [collectively endeavour to reduce the number of] youngsters who are leaving the education system without the kind of [educational] empowerment [they need],” Senator Reid said at the official opening of a new classroom block at Pembroke Hall High School in St Andrew last Thursday.

He said his ministry remains focused on its thrust of keeping students in high school until age 18, so that they can be trained, certified, and be better prepared for work or higher education.

He cited the Career Advancement Programme (CAP) as one of the initiatives being used to reduce the high number of youth not attaining certification with the requisite qualifications for employment or to pursue further education and training.

The CAP is a Government of Jamaica initiative, administered through the education ministry, that is designed to respond to the growing numbers of learners who complete secondary level education without any formal certification and have not matriculated to post-secondary level education or work.

This is focused on providing opportunities for all learners, ages 16 to 18, to identify, understand, choose, and prepare for careers and occupations of their choices.