Gov't says further SOE extension depends on advice of security forces

LEADER of Government Business in the Senate Senator Kamina Johnson Smith says that, if the Government returns to Parliament for an Extension of the state of emergency (SOE) in St James it will be based on the advice of the security forces.

Senator Johnson Smith, the minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade, was responding to the Opposition's position of not guaranteeing bipartisan support for future resolutions to extend the SOEs in force in St James and St Catherine North.

She said that the SOE in St James, a tool that the security forces have said is necessary to assist them in fighting crime, with which both Governor General Sir Patrick Allen and Prime Minister Andrew Holness are satisfied, needed to be extended.

“If we are to return it will be on the advice of the security forces and not for any light reason,” the minister said.

Senator Johnson Smith was closing the marathon debate on the resolution seeking to extend the SOE in St James by another 90 days, to August 2, 2018, which ended with all 16 members present supporting the extension. Five members were absent. The Senate's positive vote followed a similar result in the House of Representatives on Tuesday and was taken hours before the emergency would have ended at midnight, Wednesday, May 2.

Senator Johnson Smith also rejected an attempt at an amendment of the resolution from Opposition member Senator Lambert Brown, which would have required that the resolution return to the House of Representatives next week, thus breaching the three-month limit of the January extension.

Senator Brown wanted the resolution to be amended to set a three-year limit for compensation to be paid to victims of the SOE who take successful court action against the Government.

“Were we to amend the regulations today, they would not be in effect for the extended period,” Senator Johnson Smith pointed out, noting that they were passed without dissent in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, and to change them yesterday would have created a challenge for the Government.