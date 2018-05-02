Gov't to 'ramp up' Labour Day/Workers' Week this month

This year's celebration of Labour Day and Workers' Week will be heightened with commemorative historical events, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia “Babsy” Grange said yesterday.

Grange noted that this year will be the 80th anniversary of the 1938 workers' protests which laid the foundation for Jamaica's labour movement, while May 23 will mark the 186th anniversary of the martyrdom of National Hero Samuel Sharpe for leading a rebellion against slavery, which eventually led to full emancipation years later.

She pointed out that the theme of this year's celebrations will be 'Ramp It Up, Fix It Up' which, she said, encourages improved access to health and educational facilities, especially for physically challenged Jamaicans, to improve the quality of service to citizens.

Grange also said that there will be partnerships between her ministry and four other ministries — Education, Youth and Information; Labour and Social Security; Health; and Local Government and Community Development.

In addition, 130 schools across Jamaica will benefit by being outfitted with ramps for the physically challenged, and improvements to other facilities. A similar approach will be taken with health centres, with support from the mayors of major towns. She said that the ramp project will commence on May 23 (Labour Day) and run beyond Workers' Week.

Guest speaker at the event, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, told the audience that Jamaica has the ability to reach full employment with increased training of its workforce. He said, however, that there is a need for significant economic growth to match improving employment figures.

“Full employment is within our reach. The challenge, of course, is that we are having employment expansion without seeing significant economic growth,” he said.

However, the prime minister said that this was not a problem that he minds having because, once industry keeps expanding, it will eventually get growth going.

“So I am very happy that we are seeing the consistent decline in unemployment, and we are going to tackle the unemployment even further by ensuring that those who are in the unemployment pool, who are unemployed by virtue of not having skills to become employed, that we get them up to the level of training, that we develop their work attitudes, and that we get them in a frame of mind where they understand that they have productive value to contribute,” he stated.

“Once this is done, we will not only see continued improvement in employment statistics, but we will also see improvement in economic growth,” he added.

The launch was attended by seven mayors — Delroy Williams, Kingston; Winston Maragh, May Pen; Bertel Moore, Savanna-La-Mar; Paul Thompson, Port Antonio; Michael Belnavis, St Ann's Bay; Derrick Sangster, Black River; and Collen Gager, Falmouth.

Two Cabinet ministers — Senator Ruel Reid, Education, Youth and Information; and Shahine Robinson, Labour and Social Security — were among the guest speakers.

Senator Reid noted that $30 million was already budgeted for the improvements designated for the government schools, and that a call would be made for the public to assist so that the country's 900 primary and secondary schools will benefit from the initiative.

He paid tribute to Opposition Senator Floyd Morris, who attended the function, for raising a motion in the Senate, which led to the decision to pay increased attention to facilities for persons with disabilities this year.

Robinson said that this year her ministry will be celebrating Workers' Week with the theme 'Preserving our Legacy: Unfolding Progress'.

“This resonates with our mission at the ministry to preserve the workers' legacy through efforts at job creation, workplace safety and health, industrial harmony and human capital development,” she said.

She also noted that this year will mark the 80th anniversary of the Labour Department and its programmes for workers, as well as the contribution of labour ministers over the years.

Commemoration ceremonies will be held at the Workers' Monument in downtown Kingston and Workers' Park in Frome, Westmoreland.