Gov't abandons plan for 'stay-in-home' orders in some communities

JUST days after the Government announced that 18 Corporate Area communities were to come under tighter restrictions and policing because of COVID-19 cases that couldn't be definitively linked to a source, it has walked back its 'stay-in-home' orders issued to residents.

Speaking at Thursday's Ministry of Health and Wellness's virtual press conference, portfolio minister Dr Christopher Tufton told journalists that it had created some amount of disquiet because residents were not understanding or appreciative of the order.

“There will be no specific stay-indoor order for the communities at this time. So to the extent that that announcement was made and persons were concerned as to what it meant, we are now saying as Government that those who would have been affected should abandon the concerns because there are no specific stay-indoor orders for the communities at this time,” he said.

The communities of Duhaney Park, Patrick Gardens, Pembroke Hall, Cooreville, New Haven, Arlene Gardens, Hughenden, State Gardens, Ziadie Gardens, Barbican, Molynes Gardens, Constant Spring, Meadowbrook, Havendale, Delacree Park, Olympic Gardens, Waltham Gardens, and the Half-Way-Tree area were said to be on the radar of the health and wellness ministry.

Asked why communities in Kingston and St Andrew were not placed under quarantine with more than 500 recorded COVID-19 cases, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-Mckenzie said they were too porous.

“As you can imagine, it's a very difficult area to manage in terms of quarantine simply because there are over one million people living in Kingston and St Andrew. The walls of every community are so porous that in terms of managing movement, restricting movements in those communities would be extremely difficult,” said Bisasor-Mckenzie.

As a result, the medical doctor said there is instead a push for general restrictions which have been reflected in the adjustment of curfew hours among other things.

“We have also imposed further restrictions on gatherings, and we will be looking at these communities. We will be looking at what is happening and monitoring to see what happens in this two-week period that we have imposed these restrictions, to see if there is any kind of change.

“Persons have to understand that if it is that the personal responsibility is not taking control and persons are not staying at home and abiding by the general measures that are in place to control exposure then that is when we move to general restrictions that nobody likes,” said the CMO.

While the islandwide curfew was last week tightened to begin at 9:00 pm and end at 5:00 am until September 30, for Kingston and St Andrew, St Thomas, St Catherine, and Clarendon, the curfew starts at 7:00 pm and ends at 5:00 am the following day. These parishes will continue under that regime until September 2, and thereafter be consistent with that of the other parishes until September 30.

