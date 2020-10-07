Gov't announces $20-m COVID-19 mental health intervention

PEOPLE suffering the psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will be receiving assistance from the Government under a $20-million mental health response programme.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton made the announcement in a sitting of the House of Representatives at Jamaica Conference Centre yesterday.

The intervention comes as the country observes Mental Health Week.

He said the aim of the initiative is to mitigate the progression of mental health issues that have or are expected to emerge resulting from COVID-19.

“The intention is to provide community-based support, creating ease of access to mental health services through community engagement and mass media education to promote mental health and prevent mental illness,” he said.

Dr Tufton said the first component of the programme will focus on increasing the skill set of health care workers and community volunteers to include psychological first aid to better equip personnel to respond to mental health issues within communities.

The ministry, he said, will be collaborating with partners, including the Jamaica Red Cross and the Pan-American Health Organisation (PAHO).

“The programme will also feature targeted community interventions, notably a volunteer service that provides vulnerable community members with assistance with day-to-day tasks, including the purchase of groceries and the filling of prescriptions,” he told the House.