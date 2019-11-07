Gov't commits to ensure a more inclusive Jamaica

MINISTER of state in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security Zavia Mayne says people with disabilities are capable of achieving economic and social independence, once they have access to the necessary support services.

In his message, read by the Ministry's Chief Technical Officer Dionne Jennings at the media launch of the Family Expo and Special Needs Resource Fair at Nain in St Elizabeth last week Friday, the state minister said the Government will continue to place a strong focus on the provision of an enabling environment to ensure the independence of individuals living with disabilities.

“National Disabilities Awareness Week 2019 is being celebrated nationally and internationally under the theme 'The Future is Accessible'. This theme underscores the vision of not only the National Development Plan, but also the Disability Sub-Sector Plan, which is 'a society that is inclusive, accessible, provides opportunities for all, and recognises the rights, freedoms, and responsibilities of persons with disabilities in the process of nation-building',” Mayne said.

He also noted that the theme underscores and embodies the Government's commitment to ensuring that Jamaica becomes a more inclusive society that supports sustainable development for all.

The state minister describes an inclusive society as one where every individual, including those with disabilities, is empowered to realise his/her full potential, adding that people living with disabilities “are no exception”.

He noted that the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities reflects a major shift in global understanding and responses towards disability.

Mayne said because of this paradigm shift, individuals with disabilities should no longer be viewed as “objects” of charity, medical treatment and social protection. Rather, they should be seen as “persons” with rights, who are capable of claiming those rights and making decisions for their lives, based on their free and informed consent, as well as being active members of society.

“The convention gives universal recognition to the dignity of persons with disabilities,” he emphasised.

“The Government is, therefore, committed to the provision of access to services, intervention and other opportunities aimed at improving the participation of persons with disabilities in social, economic and cultural opportunities. We will continue to actively pursue the path of ensuring that persons with disabilities are guaranteed all human rights,” Mayne said.