Gov't contemplating early release of some prisoners

THE Government is crafting a plan to have certain vulnerable inmates, particularly those near the end of their sentences, released in an effort to protect them, and the prison population as a whole, from the spread of the novel coronavirus.

During a tour of the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre yesterday, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security Senator Matthew Samuda indicated that considerations are being given to an early-release approach, which would require intervention from the Parole Board.

Since the pandemic hit Jamaica, there have been calls for the release of low-risk prisoners. Last week, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) reported 14 cases of the virus at Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre, inclusive of two staff members.

This brings to 17 the number of inmates who have contracted COVID-19, after cases were confirmed in August at the Horizon Adult Remand Centre, a maximum security prison located in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Samuda said definitions and circumstances must be considered in the clamour for low-risk inmates to be released.

“I don't know that someone outside of the prison system can do that definition. There is a full process that has to be done. There are those who are at higher risk because of comorbidities, who are nearing the end of their sentences, who would be priority for different levels of protection; there are those who would be nearing the end of their sentence, who have no comorbidities and would have very limited risk, so it depends on where they are. There is an exercise underway, looking first and foremost at those inmates who are infirm, then we move down the list,” he outlined in a media interview during the tour conducted with Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton.

He noted that there isn't an overwhelming call for early release of certain categories of inmates, but said the Government will shortly announce a plan for dealing with vulnerable groups in the prison population.

“The issues facing the corrections system have been documented over decades, we put what we can put in place within the infrastructural challenges that we have,” he said.

Emphasising that the prevention and control protocols and guidelines implemented for prisons were built around the World Health Organization (WHO) criteria, Samuda said: “From March we looked at what the WHO was recommending for prison facilities and we looked at what the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] was saying, and we continue to monitor from MOH [Ministry of Health] and anything published from PAHO [Pan American Health Organization]. What we have implemented follows the checklist that we consolidated from those [sources] while we look at our own realities and constraints.”

Speaking on the issues facing prisons and the Government's intervention, DCS director of Medical Services Dr Donna Michelle Roye-Powe said physical distancing — one of the protocols critical to preventing spread — “does not exist” with an inmate population at Tower Street of over 1,600 and almost 400 DCS staff. She pointed out that approximately 40 inmates are bedridden.

“What we have to emphasise is the mask-wearing and proper sanitising of hands, because social distancing, we can't do that,” she said.

According to Dr Roye-Powe, inmates have been adhering to the protocols.

“They themselves are doing their own monitoring and they are very concerned about their health,” she said.

Officers with medical training monitor prisoners twice per day, she said, adding that it is through vigilance that the cases have so far been detected.

COVID-19 presents an increased challenge for correctional facilities, with most of the inmates at Tower Street having been asymptomatic. Dr Roye-Powe said without routine surveillance cases may go unnoticed until an inmate has symptoms.

The director of medical services said there have been no further tests since a week ago, when 124 individuals were sampled.

In the meantime, Tufton explained that the visit to the correctional facility was part of a series of visits to penal institutions to assess vulnerable groups.

“If you have an outbreak in the population and they are affected, then the consequences could be dire,” he stated.

The minister said the protocols for the prison system are adequate, but that with COVID-19 being an evolving situation, there may be need for adjustments according to the circumstances.