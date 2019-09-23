Gov't Electrical Regulator to begin operations soon
The Government Electrical Regulator (GER) is to be operationalised soon to speed up the process for the delivery of electricity, according to Science, Energy and Technology Minister Fayval Williams.
“We are changing the structure of how consumers access the inspectors to inspect their buildings and connect to Jamaica Public Service [JPS],” she said. “It is an effort that will be privatised so that we will have many more inspectors to meet the demand in the sector.”
Williams was addressing the Engineers' Week conference at Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston last Tuesday.
GER, which is expected to transform the Government Electrical Inspectorate will be responsible for the regulation of the electrical inspection process; the licensing of electricians and electrical inspectors, who make recommendations for renewal and revocation; and monitoring of work done by the inspectors.
Williams also said that “considerable work” is being done by the Government to incorporate more renewables, in order to strengthen the country's energy security.
Additionally, Williams said that the ministry is redoubling its efforts to ensure that legislation pertaining to net billing, auxiliary connections, and power wheeling are tabled in Parliament.
